LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash on Eraste Landry Road at Foreman Drive, near the KLFY studio.

The crash happened Sunday around 9:45 p.m.

A photo taken by a member of KLFY News Ten appears to show that two vehicles crashed in the median.

We have reached out to the Lafayette Police Department for more information, however we are told details are limited at this time.

