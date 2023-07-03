LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Tired of being outside in the summer heat? Here’s a list of family friendly activities everyone can enjoy.

Painting at Clayfish Bisque

  • Clayfish Bisque is a pottery painting business that allows you to paint an object of your choosing. Their choices include plates, mugs, figurines, picture frames and more.
  • Hours are: Monday (closed), Tuesday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.), Wednesday (10 a.m.-5p.m.), Thursday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.), Friday (10 a.m.-7 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-7 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.-4 p.m.)
  • You can also hold a party or an event there.

The Grand: Summer Kid’s Flicks

  • The Grand Theatres are having a summer event specifically for children and families.
  • This summer’s schedule is on their website.
  • All showtimes begin at 10 a.m. local and tickets are $5+ tax and any applicable fees.

Kart Ranch

  • The Kart Ranch is an entertainment center that has activities such as go-kart riding, mini-golfing, arcade games, laser tag and more.
  • Hours are: Sunday-Thursday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Friday-Saturday (10 a.m.-10 p.m.)
  • Birthday parties can also be hosted there.

Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees

  • Surge Entertainment has activities such as bowling, an indoor trampoline park, arcade games and a sports simulator.
  • They are currently having a deal where one hour of bowling is $20 per lane.
  • Hours are: Sunday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
    Monday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
    Tuesday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
    Wednesday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
    Thursday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
    Friday: 11 a.m.-12 a.m.
    Saturday: 9 a.m.-12 a.m.

Escape Room Lafayette

  • Escape Room Lafayette has seven rooms that you can choose to escape from.
  • Hours vary depending on when the game starts for each room.
  • You can book an escape room online on their website.

Lafayette Science Museum

  • The Lafayette Science Museum has a plethora of activities to enjoy including exhibits surrounding biology, spacecrafts, leaving Earth, meteorites and more.
  • Hours are: Monday-Tuesday (Closed), Wednesday-Friday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.-6 p.m.)
  • Tickets can be purchased online.

Miko’s Playhouse

  • Miko’s Playhouse is an indoor play area that also serves as a coffee house.
  • They are open for play Monday-Friday (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.-12 p.m.)