LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There will be increased security at L.J. Alleman Middle School Thursday due to a threat found at the school.

According to the Lafayette Parish School System, school administrators was made aware of an anonymous handwritten note containing a threat.

Out of precaution, LPSS says, the school will have an increase of security throughout the campus Thursday as part of the district’s crisis procedure.

No additional details were released.