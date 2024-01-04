CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– The murder of a Carencro man is drawing attention after two juveniles were arrested for his death. A community activist and family member of the victim said teen violence is out of control.

Carencro police said the juveniles are facing multiple charges including second degree murder for the killing of 20-year-old O’Shay Breaux. As News 10 first reported, the shooting happened on Collins Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Breaux was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

“All the murders and shootings we’ve had throughout the weekend and the week, it’s all been teenagers. Every time you turn on the TV or you grab your phone, that’s what you see: shooting, shooting, shooting,” Terrance St. Julien said.

St. Julien is a minister and activist in Carencro. He’s also a family member of Breaux. He said the arrests of two juveniles does not surprise him.

“There’s some of the kids that get the gun because they think it’s cool to have,” he added. “They take their Instagram pictures and have no intention of using it, but there’s something called anger. Something happens, alcohol, whatever, in the mix. You get mad, and without even thinking, pow, pow, and you’ve done something to change your life and took a life.”

St. Julien wants teens to stop and think about where the life you’re living could take you.

“It looks glamorous, the money, the women, the cars, the this, the killing. It doesn’t make you a man for how many people you kill or hurt,” St. Julien told News 10. “Imagine your mother crying about you, wearing your t-shirt or throwing a candlelight vigil for you.”

He also hopes this is something parents will think of.

“We can’t give up on our kids. We can’t give up on these young people,” he said. “We have to keep reaching out. I know it’s tiring. I know it’s getting old. I know it looks like they don’t want to listen, but would you give up on your own child?”

There will be a vigil and balloon release for Breaux on Saturday.

