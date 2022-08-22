LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Zalaya Fryer, 18, was shot four times last week at the Himbola Apartments in Lafayette.

Today, Fryer says she’s thankful to be alive. “I really didn’t think I was going to make it, to be honest.”

Fryer said she was at her friend’s apartment when two people began arguing. “She told him to leave. I was supposed to do her hair that day and he came back and started shooting,” Fryer said.

The suspect fired seven to ten shots; she was struck four times with three bullets going into her thigh and one into her wrist. Until this day she says she doesn’t understand how she was the only one who got hit. “I really didn’t want to die, that’s all I kept thinking about because that’s the first time that happened to me so I didn’t know what to expect,” stated Fryer.

She credits the Himbola apartment security guard who helped save her life. “He just was crying and showed the most support and he was saying I know it’s going to hurt but you gotta do it. Just started wrapping me up and just did what he had to do.”

Moving forward, Fryer said her mindset has changed. She said she and the suspect’s girlfriend are no longer friends. “Either stay by yourself or keep a small crowd. That’s the only thing I want to do is continue working, have one friend and take care of my kids and move on.”

Lafayette Police are still actively investigating the shooting.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said investigators have narrowed down a suspect.