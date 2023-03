LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – I-49 northbound at the I-10 overpass will be reduced to one lane on Thursday.

According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), it will be reduced to one lane on March, 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DOTD said that this is to allow for additional work related to emergency repairs for the I-10 eastbound overpass.

These repairs are due to structural damage from an 18-wheeler hitting the bridge while traveling northbound.