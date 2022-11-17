UPDATE: 9:15 P.M. State Police say they expect the roadway to re-open by 10 p.m. or sooner.

No injuries are being reported.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A serious crash has closed a portion of Interstate 49 northbound in Lafayette Parish Thursday evening.

According to police, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. near mile marker 8, North University exit.

I-49 North is closed at Mile Marker 8 (North University Ave) due to an accident. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) November 18, 2022

There is no word on injuries or a cause.

KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene.