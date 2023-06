UPDATE 6/24/23 3:57 P.M.: According to LaDOTD, the crash has been cleared.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 4-vehicle crash has traffic backed up on I-10 in Lafayette, authorities said.

According to LaDOTD, the right lane of westbound I-10 is blocked due to a crash between I-49 and University Avenue. LaDOTD traffic cameras show traffic at a standstill.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.