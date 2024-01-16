LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police announced the re-opening of I-10 including the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge to the public Tuesday afternoon. It was closed Monday night making truckers have to wait it out for nearly 24 hours to get back on the road.

Fredrick Robinson was on his way to Houston when he had to pull over in Breaux Bridge late Monday night.

“I was headed back last night, and it started freezing up. By seven or eight I just pulled over because I got ice up on the front of my truck,” said Robinson.

The arctic blast across all of Louisiana is something not many people around here are ever prepared for. Along with Robinson, Mitchell Barras was driving on I-10 when he had to pull over Monday night as well. He said staying put for the road to be free is the worst part of the experience.

“It’s not as bad, but the waiting around is irritating,” said Barras.

I talked with D.O.T.D’s Deidra Druilhet says if you are still worried about traveling on I-10 alternate routes are available.

“They can actually utilize 190 to, of course, reached the western part of the state so they can go up to get off at 415, cut across the U.S. 190 and come down I-49 south and hop on I-10 from there,” said Druilhet.

With more below freezing temperatures coming soon, Druilhet asks for patience from travelers as the department take the necessary precautions.

