LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Local Palooza is happening in Downtown Lafayette this weekend. It’s a celebration of local arts and culture, but it can’t be done without the help of volunteers.

There are still multiple slots open for volunteers to sign up, if you’re interested, click here.

Local Palooza is free and all activities and performances will happen in Parc International and Parc Sans Souci. It’s Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.