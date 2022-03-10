(Stacker) — According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of Americans feel the federal government is not doing enough to counteract the effects of climate change. While a majority of U.S. adults acknowledge climate change to be a real issue, there is less consensus in regards to what measures to take to address the worsening climate crisis. Solutions such as planting more trees to absorb carbon emissions garnered widespread, bipartisan support. Approval for taxing corporations based on their emissions output or introducing stricter emissions standards for vehicles, on the other hand, seemed to fall along party lines, with 86-89% of Democratic-leaning respondents supporting those measures, versus 52-55% of Republican-leaning respondents.

Attitudes toward climate change policies are split by more than mere political party affiliation, however. Other important demographic factors include generational differences, gender, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic situation, and proximity to a coastline where natural disasters have increased in frequency. Economic reliance on fossil fuels also plays a large role in whether people support or oppose climate change measures on both a local and federal level. In order to parse how people in Lafayette feel about climate change policies, Stacker compiled statistics using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. The data is from a survey conducted in 2020.

Support in Lafayette for funding research into renewable energy sources: 80.4%

#338 highest among all metros

5.4% lower than national average

Metros where the most people support funding research into renewable energy sources

Ithaca, NY: 90.4% support funding research into renewable energy sources San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 90.3% Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH: 90.1%

Metros where the fewest people support funding research into renewable energy sources

Amarillo, TX: 79.0% support funding research into renewable energy sources Houma-Thibodaux, LA: 79.7% Longview, TX: 79.7%

Support in Lafayette for regulating CO2 as a pollutant: 68.3%

#306 highest among all metros

6.2% lower than national average

Metros where the most people support regulating CO2 as a pollutant

Ithaca, NY: 82.9% support regulating CO2 as a pollutant Ann Arbor, MI: 80.4% Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH: 80.3%

Metros where the fewest people support regulating CO2 as a pollutant

Provo-Orem, UT: 65.0% support regulating CO2 as a pollutant Amarillo, TX: 65.2% Midland, TX: 65.3%

Support in Lafayette for setting strict limits on existing coal-fire power plants: 60.6%

#267 highest among all metros

7.1% lower than national average

Metros where the most people support setting strict limits on existing coal-fire power plants

Urban Honolulu, HI: 81.1% support setting strict limits on existing coal-fire power plants Ann Arbor, MI: 78.5% Ithaca, NY: 78.2%

Metros where the fewest people support setting strict limits on existing coal-fire power plants

Farmington, NM: 46.3% support setting strict limits on existing coal-fire power plants Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH: 49.2% Longview, TX: 51.4%

Support in Lafayette for requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount: 60.8%

#276 highest among all metros

7.0% lower than national average

Metros where the most people support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount

Ithaca, NY: 77.1% support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA: 76.9% Urban Honolulu, HI: 76.7%

Metros where the fewest people support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount

Provo-Orem, UT: 53.1% support requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax and use the money to reduce other taxes (such as income tax) by an equal amount Casper, WY: 53.9% St. George, UT: 54.2%

Support in Lafayette for requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources: 57.9%

#300 highest among all metros

7.1% lower than national average

Metros where the most people support requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 72.8% support requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources Ann Arbor, MI: 72.2% Urban Honolulu, HI: 72.2%

Metros where the fewest people support requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources

Provo-Orem, UT: 52.2% support requiring utilities to produce 20% electricity from renewable sources Decatur, AL: 54.7% Johnson City, TN: 55.5%

Support in Lafayette for providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels: 77.2%

#333 highest among all metros

4.9% lower than national average

Metros where the most people support providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels

Ithaca, NY: 86.6% support providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH: 86.1% Ann Arbor, MI: 86.0%

Metros where the fewest people support providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels

Amarillo, TX: 75.2% support providing tax rebates for people who purchase energy-efficient vehicles or solar panels Houma-Thibodaux, LA: 75.3% Texarkana, TX-AR: 76.0%

Support in Lafayette for drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: 35.8%

#100 highest among all metros

4.1% higher than national average

Metros where the most people support drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Dalton, GA: 43.7% support drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Lima, OH: 41.6% Enid, OK: 41.4%

Metros where the fewest people support drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Ann Arbor, MI: 21.9% support drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Ithaca, NY: 22.5% Corvallis, OR: 23.1%

Support in Lafayette support for expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast: 64.1%

#22 highest among all metros

12.0% higher than national average

Metros where the most people support expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast

Lake Charles, LA: 69.4% support expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast Alexandria, LA: 68.9% Decatur, AL: 67.7%

Metros where the fewest people support expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA: 34.6% support expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 36.6% Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA: 37.0%

Article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1