LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a children’s play arena.

The owner of Kid’s World Indoor Play Arena on Production Drive says her business was broken into Tuesday night.

Eboni Chase says burglars’ broke doors and stole all the money from the cash register and equipment that allows her business to operate effectively.

Britt Lofaso spoke with the owner, who questions why a children’s location was targeted.

“Having to stand outside this morning and tell some of our regular customers, hey baby, it’s a crime scene today so you can’t come in that was very disheartening. I cried a lot today.”

Chase says when she came to open Wednesday morning, she noticed her business had been burglarized.

“It’s really disheartening because honestly and truthfully, we give a lot to our community, and the only thing we really want to do is give kids in Acadiana a safe place to play.”

A former social worker who helped foster kids, Chase says she started the business to enrich the lives of children in Acadiana.

“It is very frustrating to walk into a business that you have blood, sweat, and tears in and to see that someone can just take what you have worked so hard for.”

As Lafayette police search for the burglar, Chase says she has one message for them.

“How can you do that? How can you walk into a kid’s facility, where children play and families come to have fun, how can you rob from someone who gives back so much? If it was money or food that they were looking for, that’s all they had to do was really walk through the front door and say, ‘Hey, I’m hungry,’ and we would have fed them.”

Lafayette police are looking at surveillance videos from other nearby businesses to find the suspect and fingerprints were also submitted into evidence.

As of now, Chase says she is unsure when she will be able to re-open back up, but says she is pushing for Friday.