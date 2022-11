LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –One person was arrested during a drug bust in downtown Lafayette.

Police said Richard Deshaun Fulghum, 29 of Houston was found in possession of approximately 1,016.5 grams of methamphetamine and 265 grams of cocaine.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $150K bond.

According to LPD, narcotics agents were conducting an investigation in the downtown area when the recovery was made.