LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A fire in a vacant home on the Thruway is out, but is slowing down traffic.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters are on the scene of a 2-story house fire in the 800 block of NW Evangeline Thruway. The fire was reported at 4:16 pm. Witnesses called in the fire after noticing heavy smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes. The home was abandoned.

Southbound traffic on NW Evangeline Thruway has been shut down at Willow Street. Lafayette Police would have the status on any detours.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

