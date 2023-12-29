LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Fire Department is currently responding to a Lafayette house fire.

Fire officials said the incident happened in the 100 block of Radcliffe Drive. The fire started under the carport of the home and one vehicle sustained damage from the fire. The residence also had heavy fire damage.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out. No injuries have been reported, accord to fire officials.

Firefighters are still at the location of the fire, and more information will be shared when made available.

