LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The excessive heat warning in place for Louisiana sounds the alarm for medical facilities.

Local hospitals are on alert and prepared to treat heat-related illnesses.

Our Lady of Lourdes reported that they have yet to see an influx of heat-related illnesses but that doesn’t mean they’re not prepared.

The Louisiana Department of Health issued a report that heightens the urgency to be aware of heat-related dangers. The report found that every year in Louisiana, some 10 people die and thousands more are medically treated or hospitalized due to heat.

“Cramping and if you sweat and stop sweating; if you’re extremely thirsty, or you feel you are hotter than you have been in the past,” Dr. Leblanc said.

Dr. Brody LeBlanc of Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group Maurice said when the heat advisory goes up the staff’s medical radar goes up too.

“From a family medical standpoint, it’s more in the clinics of looking for those signs and symptoms of people who are having those problems. Making our nurses aware to look for signs and symptoms and that way we know that this is someone we need to talk to about heat awareness,” Leblanc stated.

Leblanc noted that “somebody who’s getting dehydrated, somebody who is having a heat stroke, we worry about confusion, we worry about vomiting and body temperatures going up above 104 degrees.”

People with certain chronic health conditions or prescribed certain medications should be especially careful out in the heat.

“There are so many different medications that affect how you sweat your electrolytes all of those things can be affected differently. If you’re concerned about, especially with chronic conditions, ask your doctor about what’s the best way to stay safe,” Leblanc added.

Safety advice from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH):

drink plenty of fluids.

don’t wait until you’re thirsty.

avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks.

limit time outdoors to morning and evening hours.

stay in the shade

check on the elderly and those who live alone.