LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – After 25 years in business, the Hooters location in Lafayette has unexpectedly shutdown.

According to multiple online news sources and social media accounts, the front door of the Ambassador Caffery restaurant greeted customers with a sign simply saying, “Hooters is closed. Thank you Lafayette for a great 25 years.” With no prior announcement to patrons or employees, the reasons behind the closure leave many people wondering.

While the Lafayette location is still on the official website, the hours of operation just say “closed.” No word has been given to the future for the other 8 locations in Louisiana.

Now former employees have taken to social media about the closure, some stating they were given no notice to the closure. Developing Lafayette referenced the closure in a recent post.

We have reached out to representatives from Hooters, but haven’t heard anything. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Latest Stories