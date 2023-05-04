LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A new Homeless Jesus sculpture has been unveiled on the grounds of the Cathedral of St. John in downtown Lafayette.

The work by Canadian sculptor Tim Schmalz is a 7ft cast bronze park bench, depicting Christ hidden beneath blankets.

Designed to prompt public reflection on the plight of the homeless, Catholic Charities of Acadiana received the piece of art as a gift from a donor in honor of their 50th Anniversary.

The Christ figure is shrouded in a blanket with his face covered with the only indication that the figure is Jesus being the visible wounds on his feet.