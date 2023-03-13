SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– Around 2 a.m., Scott Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 100 block of Maywood Street.

Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames and threatening a neighboring home, due to high winds.

The neighboring home was unoccupied but firefighters still took necessary precautions to save both homes. According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, the home where the fire started is a complete loss and the neighboring home sustained some heat damage.

Units from Duson, Carencro and Lafayette responded to the scene.

Scott Fire Department no injuries. Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.