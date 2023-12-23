CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– A home is now heavily damaged after a Carencro fire Friday night, according to the Carencro Fire Department.

Multiple fire departments went to 105 Simon Latour Road at 8:10 p.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they worked to battle the fire that had spread from a nearby shop to the residence.

Half of the home sustained heavy fire damage, but the whole house was damaged from heavy amounts of smoke.

Authorities said everyone made it out safely, and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Latest Posts