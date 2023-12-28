SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The family of Mykel Francis speaks exclusively to News 10 after they learned new developments in their loved one’s case.

In June of 2021, Scott Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on Roper Drive. They found Francis unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Authorities said Andres Lopez Ruiz, of Scott, faced charges of felony hit-and-run and driving without a license. Court officials said the charges were dismissed on Nov. 16.

“The camera only caught the license plate. The license plate isn’t enough, according to the justice system, to convict someone for this horrible crime,” said Donaven Francis, the victim’s brother. However, he thanks the lawyers who have helped them thus far.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Emeldia Francis, the victim’s mother, recalled the day she got the call about her son.

“I just didn’t know what to do. I had no words,” she said. “The loss I received from my son, I have no words. It’s tragic,” she cried. She said the worst part she remembers is when she was sitting in the ambulance holding her son’s hands and seeing his face covered with mud for Father’s Day.

“It’s something I will never forget.”

She explained her son was walking along Roper Drive at night, coming from the trailer parks to go to the store and then got hit. She said the impact was so bad that Francis was knocked into a culvert in a ditch and was found there unresponsive.

“They left him there for dead. Didn’t even try to see if [they could] call 911. Something could have been done,” she said. “I want them to be held accountable for what they did to my son. He’s gone, and there’s no way to get him back.”

A mother cries there would have been hope for her son to be alive today if he had got help from the person responsible for hitting him.

“I just think that they need to be held accountable for what they’ve done. It’s a human life they took away from us, and we are all suffering,” said the mother. “I won’t see my son anymore. I will never see him back again. His children, his siblings their hearts are broken. What do we do? Where do we go from here? Someone has to be held accountable.”

The brother said that his mother suffered more than the rest of everyone.

“We try to keep her strong,” he said. “She suffers every day and cries every day. We just want justice.”

Michael Landry, the victim’s father, is emotional as well when he reflects on the loss of his eldest son of four children.

“I hope someone will come forward and certainly help my family out especially the investigator investigating my kids’ case for me, please,” he said. “Man, I give you all the paperwork that you need. Help my family, please. I can’t sleep at night. Help me out, please.”

“It’s too many hit-and-run pedestrian crimes that are going on. I feel sorry. My heart goes out to all the mothers who have been involved in these hits and runs of pedestrians. There are too many. It’s time for a change. Something has to be done,” said the mother.

Francis leaves behind four children, with ages ranging from 12 to 17 years old. He is remembered as being a loving person who was straightforward and would do anything for his family.

Landry said the family is hearing different stories about the case and claims the accused driver, Ruiz, was driving his friend’s car at the time, and “they’re pointing fingers at each other.”

“If the friend can’t take the charge, the driver has to take it. He knows who did it. That’s his vehicle. Someone is going to have to get charged for it,” said Landry.

District Attorney Don Landry tells News 10 the case is in the pipeline, and they are anticipating further investigation. If you have any information to help close the case, you are encouraged to contact the Scott Police Department.

Latest posts