LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– A Lafayette family is asking for help in looking for the person responsible for damaging two of their vehicles in a hit and run incident.

Early Monday morning around 1 a.m. on Mount Vernon Drive, Chas Smith and her family say they heard a loud noise in their front yard. When they went outside to check it out, the two vehicles parked were pushed further in the yard. Both vehicles were damaged with one being left totaled. Smith says she went numb and was in disbelief.

“I was numb and in shock. Literally, I was just in shock. I didn’t know. I didn’t know what to do,” said Smith.

Now, Smith and her family are looking for the person responsible for the damage to the two cars belonging to her son and nephew.

“My son and my nephew come in the room and they’re freaking out because his car was in our yard. The car was just in the middle of our yard at that point and smashed up,” Smith added.

Smith says windows were shattered, one car was dented badly in multiple places and the other car was totaled in addition to being moved from where they were originally parked.”

Thankful no one was hurt, Smith says she still thinks about how close her family was to having a car smashed into their home.

“Thank God no one was hurt. I really believe that my son’s car wouldn’t have been there. I would have ended up with a truck in my living room that,” said Smith.

Smith says it’s frustrating that someone would drive off and not show compassion, causing something like this to happen before the holidays. She’s also asking if anyone has any information on the hit and run, to reach out to law enforcement. Lafayette police is currently investigating the incident as they were called right after it happened.

“So, we’re asking anybody that lives down those streets to look at their cameras and see if they see a vehicle turning down that street.”

Smith says she believes the person driving may have been intoxicated and she just wants the person responsible to be held accountable for their actions in.

