LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) In celebration of the culmination of Black history month, a historic poster was unveiled Tuesday morning in Lafayette, featuring all of the black judges in Louisiana.

Per capita, Louisiana has more Black judges than any other state in the country.

To honor them, the special group portrait was unveiled in major cities throughout the state.

The poster, organizers say, offers an opportunity to acknowledge, honor, and celebrate the accomplishments of Black men and women who have devoted their time, talents, and resources to make a difference in the Acadiana community and beyond.