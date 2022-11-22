LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire at Himbola Manor Apartments.

The apartments are located at 804 MLK Jr. Drive, and the fire occurred around 1:12 p.m. Tuesday.

A renter at the apartment reported that her bathroom was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the front door and spreading to the apartment next door.

There were no injuries due to the fire, but two families have been displaced.

Fire officials confirmed the fire originated in a bathroom closet. The cause of the fire is under investigation.