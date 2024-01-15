LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Acadiana’s gearing up for extremely cold weather conditions.

State police is warning everyone about the dangers of driving with ice on the road and says if you do not have to be outside, staying in would be the best option.

“We’re hoping for just a cold event and not a rainy, wet, cold event because that’s when the ice becomes a problem and that’s when roadway closures happen,” said Gossen.

State trooper Thomas Gossen says driving while roads are icy is extremely dangerous. He says it is better to stay inside where it is safer, than driving out on the roads during severe weather conditions.

“If you don’t have to be on the roadway, please don’t travel,” said Gossen.

Some tips to stay safe if traveling is a must, are driving slower as roads may have ice, increasing your distance behind other vehicles, prepare your vehicle for travel by making sure there is a spare tire, extra fuel, and extra covering in case you get stuck.

Gossen says when people ignore safety tips, it not only puts them at risk, but also first responders who are trying to assist them. He says staying up to date on road closures can help in determining what area is safe.

“So, heed those warnings. Use your technology to get on the phone and get on the on the social media to see what roadways are closed, dotted puts out a lot of information,” said Gossen.

Again, people are advised to be as safe as possible if they have to drive on the roads.

