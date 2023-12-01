BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — The highway 90 project in Broussard is underway and will include new frontage roads and new interchange that hope to alleviate traffic in the area.

Ray Bourque, Mayor of Broussard, says the new project will have an overpass, and new service roads.

“The state started designing this project several years ago, but construction has been ongoing for about the last 12 months and I’m pleased to say they’re making good progress,” said Bourque. “We’ve been through some hoops on this project, but at this point, lanes are open, and traffic is flowing good as they progress to the next level.”

Bourque explains what the project will entail once the construction is complete.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The entire scope of this project will include an overpass at Albertsons Parkway, on and off ramps and a little series of service roads, which I’m proud to say we were awarded from capital outlay to help the state expand the service roads in Broussard,” said Bourque.

Deidra Druilhet, with DOTD, says traffic has shifted southbound because of the project taking place.

“We’ve taken that traffic that’s currently traveling southbound on U.S. 90…So we now have shifted them to travel southbound onto the new frontage road,” said Druilhet.

Druilhet wants drivers to be cautious through the construction.

“If anything, we do encourage motorists, if they do plan to go travel through that area, we do encourage them to… Give yourself enough time to get through there to your destination,” Druilhet cautioned.

Latest Post