LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Small businesses are the backbone of any community. It is time to celebrate specific small businesses to highlight for this year’s small business Saturday.

News 10 started off at All Wood Furniture located on Pinhook Road in Lafayette. This business is unique for its handcrafted furniture made from nothing but wood.

Daniel Broussard is a long-time employee at All Wood Furniture and shared how special this business is.

“Every piece of furniture we build is unique to itself. Every piece will come out different no matter how many times you build it,” Broussard said.

All Wood Furniture is always striving to bring smiles to its customers’ faces, especially during the holiday season.

Broussard highlights what makes their customers great.

“We have great clientele,” Broussard said. “We really enjoy seeing our customers come back satisfied and happy with everything they have gotten. That is what we strive for.”

The next small business News 10 highlighted is The Pink Paisley located at the Arnould Boulevard Shopping Center.

This is a boutique business for any Acadiana resident to find what they need at any time of the year.

Owner Amy Lemoine shared what The Pink Paisley is all about.

“We are definitely seasonal, but we have a strong mix of everything including local Louisiana merchandise,” Lemoine said. “We are a mom-and-pop locally owned shop built from the ground up (by) me and my husband and we love the Lafayette community. They have shown us so much love since we opened.”

Owner Amy Lemoine said she is grateful for Acadiana residents to support small businesses in the community because it benefits everyone.

“When you shop small you support people who live in the same area as you,” Lemoine said. “Just giving back to our community because we live here too.”

The holiday season is not only fun but can also be stressful at the same time. Helping support your local small businesses can make the holiday season all the more memorable for everyone involved.