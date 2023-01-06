LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Tickets for events at the Heymann Performing Arts Center (HPAC) will no longer be offered through Ticketmaster.

HPAC announced that tickets for events will now be offered through Tixly and can be purchased online on their website.

HPAC said that customers will now be able to see the view of the stage from seats prior to buying tickets online and that the new ticketing system will have “noticeably less expensive” convenience fees.

“We are excited to be the first in the U.S. to partner with Tixly to provide elite ticketing services to Acadiana. Tixly shares our vision of elevating the guest experience by enriching customers’ journeys through innovative technology and modernizing the ticketing process. This partnership offers customers added levels of convenience and optionality, allowing them to buy tickets in a way that saves time and reduces the need for paper ticketing,” said Heymann Center’s Arts & Culture Manager Brian McGrath.

Heymann Center’s Box Office Coordinator India Roberts said, “When we began researching ticketing companies, we wanted one that was user-friendly for our patrons, simple to learn for our staff, and one that offered quick and genuine support. Tixly is that and so much more! Tixly’s hands-on support team and easy-to-use system guarantees the best experience for Heymann Performing Arts Center’s loyal patrons.”

HPAC said that guests who have already purchased tickets for spring events before the switch will be able to use the tickets with no additional steps.

