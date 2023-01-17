LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Motorists may have a bit of difficulty getting around starting this week, due to repairs on the I-10 overpass at I-49 in Lafayette.

The bridge was closed when a boom on an excavator hit the bridge on Jan. 3 causing extensive damage.

DOTD has announced the schedule for lane closures on both interstates this weekend. Dates and times may be subject to change if repairs are affected by inclement weather.

Thursday, Jan. 19: All lanes of I-49 northbound will be closed at the I-10 eastbound on-ramp from Thursday until Friday, Jan. 20, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. to allow crews to remove existing mounted signs on the I-10 EB overpass.

All lanes of I-49 northbound will be closed at the I-10 eastbound on-ramp from Thursday until Friday, Jan. 20, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. to allow crews to remove existing mounted signs on the I-10 EB overpass. Friday, Jan. 20 – Monday, Jan. 23: All lanes of I-49 northbound will be closed at the I-10 eastbound on-ramp from 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 to allow crews to remove the damaged span portion of the I-10 eastbound overpass.

All lanes of I-49 northbound will be closed at the I-10 eastbound on-ramp from 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 to allow crews to remove the damaged span portion of the I-10 eastbound overpass. Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22: All lanes will be closed on I-10 eastbound at the US 90/Morgan City exit ramp (Exit 103A) from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Sunday, Jan. 22, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly while crews reposition concrete barriers and install temporary pavement striping.

Detours for all closures include the following:

I-49 Northbound – Take the I-10 East exit for Baton Rouge (Exit 1A). Once on I-10 EB, take the exit for Louisiana Avenue (Exit 104). Take a left at the stop sign and go under the overpass. Take the ramp to get on I-10 WB. Once on I-10 WB you can take the exit for Opelousas (Exit 103B) to access I-49 NB.

– Take the I-10 East exit for Baton Rouge (Exit 1A). Once on I-10 EB, take the exit for Louisiana Avenue (Exit 104). Take a left at the stop sign and go under the overpass. Take the ramp to get on I-10 WB. Once on I-10 WB you can take the exit for Opelousas (Exit 103B) to access I-49 NB. I-10 Eastbound – If traveling on I-10 EB, take the exit for Morgan City (Exit 103A) and merge onto the Evangeline Thruway. Take a left at the Willow Street intersection to gain access to the NB Evangeline Thruway. Take the I-10 EB exit for Baton Rouge (Exit 1A).

During this time, the following closures will remain in place:

Interstate 10 eastbound overpass auxiliary lane (deceleration/acceleration lane)

Inside lane of Interstate 49 northbound

I-49 northbound exit ramp from I-10 (Exit 103B)

I-10 eastbound on-ramp from I-49 (Exit 1A)

Motorists can receive information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at dotd.la.gov. Travelers can also find information regarding road closures and traffic by visiting 511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).