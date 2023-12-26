LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) — With Christmas over, it is now time to dispose of your Christmas tree. Instead of burning your tree like many people do, there is a way to recycle it and give back to the community.

Greg Guidroz is the recycling supervisor with the Lafayette Consolidated Government and works with the Lafayette Environmental Compost Facility which takes in Christmas trees and turns them into compost for the community to use.

“[They] reduce it into a three-inch particle size and smaller, and it goes into wind rows. Then the wind rows give it a chance to go through the natural decomposition process,” Guidroz explained.

The compost then transforms into a rich soil amendment which could then be redistributed back to the community. Guidroz advises those who want to dispose of their tree to leave it out in front your house without any decorations or flock on it. Keep it three feet from any mailboxes or trash carts as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The hauling service company, A.W.S, is going to bring them over here. When they get here, we’ll process them, grind them down, and then we process with the rest of the compost,” said Guidroz.

According to Guidroz, the compost from the Christmas trees turns into great fertilizer for anyone looking to grow their own food or enrich their garden.

“It grows beautiful tomatoes, grows beautiful flowers. I highly encourage residents to come by and get it by the truckload or treatment,” said Guidroz.

Guidroz wants everyone to know you can drop your tree off at the facility on 400 Dugas Road for free and pick up your own compost from the facility free of charge as well.

If you are looking to get rid of old Christmas lights you can bring them to the Robicheaux Center at 1919 Eraste Landry Road and dispose of them in a dumpster specifically for lights.

Latest Posts