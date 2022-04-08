LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A local mental health organization recently received $25,000 from the state to help provide resources to people with mental health and substance use problems.

Meaningful Minds United was founded in 2005. It’s now being revitalized, and it’s provided more resources than ever before.

Jennifer Thorpe is the CEO and president of Meaningful Minds United. She was once a victim of a mental disorder, seeking the organization’s help. She said after being in recovery for years she realized how much she needed the help.

After several suicide attempts and years of recovery, she said her experiences qualify her for the position.

“You were not okay, but now that you are, you’re able to help someone else because you are more stable; you are more focused, and you are more intentional,” Thorpe said.

Thorpe said Meaningful Minds United is not only a source of recovery, but it also focuses on removing the shame and judgment wrapped around mental illness.

“We sweep it under the rug when we don’t want to talk about it,” Thorpe said. “Especially in the cases of suicide.”

Thorpe said that removing judgment and shame also comes with understanding, and no two cases are the same. She also said that real recovery takes more than treating the symptom.

“Everything is not about a bottle of pills, a medication. Just a talk from somebody like me or one of my staff members can be tremendous,” Thorpe said.

She said that although recovery takes work, healing is possible.

“There is always hope, there is always resilience. I am living proof,” Thorpe said.

For more information, visit their website.

The organization is in need of a Peer Support Specialist. To apply or for more information about the position call the Meaningful Minds United office at (337)-781-3654.