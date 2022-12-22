LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There was a large police presence Thursday night outside and inside the Books-A-Million store on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.

Police confirmed their presence saying officers responded to a disturbance in progress inside the store involving one person who was refusing to leave.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the suspect was seen knocking over items and causing a disturbance.

He fled the area before police arrived, Green said.

No injuries were reported.