SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Fire Department says a man and his dogs were killed in a house fire over the weekend.

62-year old Gayno Duhon of Scott was killed in the blaze that happened late Saturday in the 600 block of D Arceneaux Rd.

Duhon’s family tells News Ten that a toxicology report has revealed that Duhon died from a heart attack and say he was smoking a cigarette at the time, which caused the fire.

Sonja Duhon, is the victim’s sister, and says the only thing left from the fire is a Bible and a cross.

“I’m hoping this is a sign from God” she said.

She says her brother had the biggest heart, but also a strong hold of fear.

“He suffered from schizophrenia. Everyday of his life he feared that someone was going to kill him.”

Duhon says at times he went to extreme lengths to protect himself often times “living out of a man cave, only coming out every so often.”

“He basically stayed there day and night. We would have to wake him up and tell him to come in the bed because it was his comfort zone.”

She said his sanctuary is what trapped him in the fire.

“I went to check on my brother, and it was just too late. When I woke up girl my mouth and eyes were burning as if I just swallowed gasoline.”

Duhon said she was unable to save her brother, but managed to save several dogs rescued through her organization Surrounded by Love Rescue.

“I was throwing them down the stairs to save them, but several of them perished.”

Duhon says although what happened is devastating, she finds hope in knowing that her brother is at peace and she is grateful for all of the support.”

“It is so traumatically hard, but I want to thank everyone. This means so much.”

Duhon says she has received several calls, text messages and donations from supporters and other pet rescue organizations.

The following is a list of other pet rescue organizations helping to donate money for the Duhon family: