BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – The Broussard Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial fire, causing U.S. 90 to be shut down in both directions.

The fire happened at noon at a business in the 5400 block of U.S. 90.

When firefighters showed up, they saw smoke coming from a chemical tote containing corrosive materials at the business. This fire was extinguished by people onsite before Broussard Fire Department arrived.

Lafayette Fire Department Hazardous Material team was asked to assist on site. A second tote on the property also containing the hazardous material began smoking and caught fire.

All fire has been extinguished at this time. Haz-Mat crews are still working on stabilizing the hazardous materials.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Eastbound at Hwy 182 and westbound at Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. will remain shut down until all materials are removed.

Shut down time is approximately three hours.