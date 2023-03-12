BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– Broussard Police say they responded to a large disturbance at Walk-On’s on Celebrity Dr. around 6:20 p.m. yesterday evening.

According to police, a physical altercation took place between two people who knew each other. After further investigation, officers say gun was produced, but no shots were fired.

Latavian Locks, 26, of New Iberia was arrested for Illegal carrying of a firearm and Terrorizing. Locks was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

