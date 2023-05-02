LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Grub Burger Bar, located near River Ranch, is now shut down.

According to their Facebook page, the location at 1905 Kaliste Saloom Rd. in the Parc Lafayette lifestyle center is listed as “Permanently Closed,” even though no post was made on Facebook. A voice message left at the locations phone number also says it is permanently closed and any inquiries can be sent by email.

People took to social media to announce the closure, some even reportedly being now former employees. Reports say it happened Saturday night, April 29.

Grub Burger Bar specialized in gourmet hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and other favorites. Their website lists their only location is in College Station, Texas.

No information was given about what will become of the location.