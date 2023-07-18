LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A group of residents are calling short-term rental properties in their single-family residential neighborhoods disruptive.

Next week, the Lafayette City Council takes up a vote on such rental properties and what to do about them.

Lafayette residents Stephanie Cornay and Ravis K. Martinez, who is also the local NAACP chapter president, are part of a group who don’t believe short term rentals belong in single-family residential neighborhoods especially unregulated.

They believe historic districts are being targeted for their culture, affordable homes and residential qualities.

“We’re living in the older areas where we have trees, quiet streets and we have neighbors,” Cornay stated.

Cornay claimed to have witnessed one rental property where there was party unbeknownst to her.

“They had strippers who were stripping as they were going to the party, ” Cornay added.

The zoning to Cornay seems fairly straight forward. There are codes for where rental properties can be located and Martinez agrees.

“One, enforce what’s on the books; but two put in some common sense meaningful regulations that I feel we all can work with,” Martinez noted.

Martinez is a third generation resident of Lafayette. A quality of life is what they bought when they chose to live where they live.

“What short term rentals do? They remove the aspect of family moving into the area,” he said.

They are also asking that short-term rentals be defined as “Lodging” in the Lafayette Development Code and the LDC ordinance made applicable to the City of Lafayette only.