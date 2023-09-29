LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Students, faculty and board members of the Lafayette Parish School System donned hardhats as they attended the groundbreaking ceremony to usher in the next era for Lafayette High.

After several years of planning, including input from students and faculty, construction is beginning on the new 3 story, 300,000 square-foot Lafayette High School. The building is meant to symbolize progress and the rich legacy of Lafayette High, while also utilizing modern technology and including improvements like extended parking space.

As the community, alumni and the first senior class that will be in the new building looked on, LPSS board member Justin Centanni says it’s an important day for Lafayette High’s future. “For Lafayette, for Lafayette High, for the students and the teachers on campus, it’s just wonderful to deliver a new school. The existing school is seventy years old; it has given us everything it has. But this new school is going to serve future generation of Lafayette High well into the future. We’re just so pleased,” says Centanni.

The new Lafayette High School is expected to open in 2025.

