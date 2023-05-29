LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 59th Annual Greenlawn Cemetery Memorial Day Tribute was held at Walters Funeral Home in Lafayette on Monday.

U.S. Air Force Cold War Veteran Barry Dufour serves as an Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard member. “Whether overseas, stateside, during war, or peacetime; we had military killed in training accidents. We honor the military who served us and who give us the freedoms we have now,” Dufour said.

As a veteran, Dufour says it’s humbling for people to pay tribute at such events. “Right there when they play taps and the guns, I have to look away. It’s rough,” Dufour stated

Dufour puts the call out for more veterans to join the honor guards. “Any branch of service as long as they’re honorably discharged. We supply the uniform, and the training and we have rifles and everything you need. We could use more new members,” Dufour added.

Kenneth Trahan served as the guest speaker. Trahan is a U.S. Marine Veteran with experience in Arlington National Cemetery burials and formal White House arrival protocols.

This year’s special honored veteran is George Olan Broussard, Sr. who has since passed away. Broussard is a United States Navy veteran who served during World War II.