YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Green T. Lindon Elementary School in Youngsville is dismissing school early due to a power outage caused by a city issue.

Student dismissal started at 1 p.m. Parents will need to pick students up because of the unplanned dismissal.

All students should be picked up through the car line. Parents/guardians will need to have identification ready to pick up their children.

No phones at the school are working due to the power outage.