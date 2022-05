YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Green T. Lindon Elementary School is dismissing school immediately due to a weather-related power outage.

Parents will need to pick students up because of the unplanned dismissal. All students should be picked up through the car line. Parents/guardians will need to have identification ready to pick up their children.

No phones at the school are working due to the power outage.

The school also dismissed early yesterday due to a city-related power outage.