LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in connection with a double homicide in Lafayette, authorities said.

Zaylin Natrel Sion, 21, of Carencro, is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Denzel Smith 21, of Lafayette and Codie Laday 22, by a grand jury in the 15th Judicial District Court.

Smith and Laday were found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of S. Orleans Drive on June 19, authorities said.

According to the indictment, “the offender had a specific intent to kill or to inflict great bodily

harm upon more than one person.”