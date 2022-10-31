LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Governor John Bel Edwards was in Lafayette earlier today to have a discussion on reinvested savings from the criminal justice reform that was passed five years ago.

Governor Edwards visited the Family Justice Center of Acadiana where he spoke with survivor advocates, social workers, and law enforcement about domestic violence across the state of Louisiana.

Since the signing of the bipartisan criminal justice reform act five years ago, a discussion was had to determine how the reinvestment of savings would be used.

“The legislation required that whatever savings were realized, seventy percent had to be reinvested.”

The roundtable discussion focused on resources and services available to survivors as well as ways to create more services and shelters.

Governor Edwards said a reinvestment of $17 millions from the criminal justice reform is to be used for victim services.

“This center has benefited from these reinvestments and one of the things we’re talking about is getting into central Louisiana with additional investments from savings from the criminal justice reform efforts,” Governor Edwards said.

With Monday being the last day for domestic violence awareness month, Governor Edwards said that although the state has made some progress in allocating reinvestments for victim services, there is still more progress to make.

“We still have more to do and I think that was evident by the conversation we had today,” said Governor Edwards.