BROUSSARD, La (KLFY)– Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson were in attendance Monday for the infrastructure groundbreaking of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange in Broussard.

It’s the latest infrastructure investment in Louisiana.

With a $400M budget, the interchange will allow for easier accessibility to surrounding areas with wider lanes and better hurricane evacuation.

“The project will also include constructing a six-lane bridge structure over Ambassador Caffery, widening U.S. 90 to six lanes, building one way northbound and south bound frontage roads, and installing new drainage structures,” Edwards said.

The new infrastructure project will have a beneficial effect on other highways; decreasing pedestrian accidents.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory says the project is critical to Acadiana.

“This I-49 south even to the north of where we are now is critical not only to transportation but it’ is critical to stop these pedestrian deaths on the highway.”

Describing the work as being transformative, Secretary Wilson says the interchange will impact surrounding businesses and areas providing more accessibility.

He says its not just infrastructure being built, but also a community.

“So when it comes to this project, Ambassador Caffery interchange, we’re not just building infrastructure, we’re building a better community.”