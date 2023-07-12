SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Gourmet soda will be on the menu when a new drive-thru in Scott opens up “shop.”

Soda Pop Shop is having their grand opening on Thursday, July 13. The shop will be in the former Farm Stores Space at 700 Westgate Rd. The shop will feature all your favorite sodas like Coke, Dr. Pepper, Pepsi and Mountain Dew, but with a twist of being able to a variety of mix-ins like syrups, purees, creams and fruit.

The shop will also have popular energy drinks, tea and water all primed for the same gourmet mix-ins. It will even have a few dessert options like chocolate chip and sugar cookies.

The Soda Pop Shop will have two drive-thru lanes to ensure that speed and quality are prioritized.

The grand opening is set for July 13. According to Developing Lafayette, customers who visit and sign up for the free loyalty program will receive a free 24 oz drink. There will also be special deals and promotions on Friday and Saturday.

Their website will feature online ordering and a full menu.