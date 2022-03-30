LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The person of interest in the case of a missing Scott woman has a criminal history of felony convictions, records show.

Brandon Francisco is believed to be the last person to see Ella Goodie before she went missing on March 9.



Reports show in 2008, Francisco was convicted of statutory rape and attempted second-degree murder.

Later in 2018, he was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery, unlawful use of a movable, and obstruction of justice.

He was set to appear in court for these charges the day Ella Goodie went missing, though he failed to show up.

A woman who says her friend was the alleged victim in one of his attempted murders is now speaking out.

“He broke into my girlfriend’s house, stabbed her 23 times, and left her for dead,” Celina Charles said.

Charles says she remembers the day well, the day her hometown newspaper in Marksville, Louisiana read, ’17-year-old Mother Stabbed by Boyfriend.'”

Reports say Brandon Francisco broke into Tytiana Jacobs’ apartment in the early morning hours of August 4, 2008. While Jacobs and 2 and a half year-old daughter slept, Francisco began stabbing her, police say.

Authorities also reported Jacobs and Francisco had recently broken up.

Jacobs’ longtime friend, Celina Charles, says Fransisco didn’t stay in jail long.

“Right now he’s incarcerated, but in 2008, he also got a charge for carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Then 2018 I want to say, he got another attempted murder charge, and then here on March 9th, Ella comes up missing. Then he’s arrested. He’s the last person he was seen with Ella,” Charles said.

The day Ella Goodie went missing, March 9, was also the day Francisco failed to appear in court for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery, and obstruction of justice in Rapides Parish.

“There’s a lot of red flags. Me personally, I don’t think he should have been out at all anyways. With the 2018 situation, it goes to show you that this man is a threat to society. He doesn’t even need to be home. He’s better off locked away,” Charles added.

Charles also tells News Ten she’s concerned with how the FBI is handling Ella Goodie’s case.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced a $10,000 dollar reward for information leading to the location of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, a white woman from Nevada.

Charles says though the FBI is now involved in Ella Goodie’s case, they are not offering a reward for information leading to Goodie’s whereabouts.

An FBI spokesperson says they are offering a reward for the Nevada woman because Walmart cameras confirmed she was abducted. There isn’t that kind of evidence in Goodie’s disappearance, the FBI says.

Regardless of the FBI’s response, Charles believes this is a race issue.

“They arrested Brandon (Francisco). He’s arrested. They still haven’t found Ella. Why not put out a reward? It’s supposed to be equal just for all. Why not? We’re just as concerned for Naomi’s whereabouts as we are for Ella’s whereabouts,” Charles said.

If you have any information regarding Ella Goodie’s whereabouts, you’re encouraged to contact the Scott Police Department or the Louisiana State Police.