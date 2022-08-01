LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — You may have been one of many people lucky enough to have met, known or been served by Lafayette legend Cliff Andrus.

For over 40 years, “Mr. Cliff” served up his famous old fashioned and humor to generations of Lafayette natives and visitors from all over the world at Don’s Seafood and Steakhouse, downtown.

After Don’s closed, he started tending bar at Cite Des Arts where he became an institution.

In a social media post Monday, Cite announced that Andrus has stage IV colon and stomach cancer.

“He has served us all of these years and it is now our time to serve him.”

In an effort to help his family with mounting medical bills, his Cite Des Arts family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with those expenses.

“Please take a moment to click on the link and be as generous as you can for Mr. Cliff and his family”!

You can also call 337-291-1122 or email danny@citedesarts.org or visit their website.