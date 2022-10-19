LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Ponds at Girard Park and Fabacher Field at Southside Regional Park will be filled with catfish on Oct. 20.

This is being done as a part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ ‘Get Out and Fish!’ program.

Girard Park is scheduled to be restocked around 3:30 p.m. and Fabacher Field around 4:30 p.m. Both times are approximate.

The stocking is done through a partnership between LDWF and the Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department.

Adult channel catfish are stocked in the fall and rainbow trout are stocked in the springtime.