LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A portion of Johnston Street in Lafayette closed this morning due to a gas leak, authorities said.

A road construction crew struck a gas line this morning, forcing the closure of Johnston Street between Guidry Street and Southcity Parkway, near Acadiana Mall. Lafayette firefighters are on standby at the scene.

