Lafayette, La. (KLFY) -– A home was damaged by fire Monday afternoon in Lafayette.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of Odile Street in reference to an outside laundry room fire.

Spokesperson Alton Trahan said the laundry room was severely damaged by the fire and the home sustained smoke and water damage.

The occupant, Trahan said, was in the laundry room preparing to wash clothes when a gasoline can was accidentally knocked over.

An open flame from a natural gas hot water heater in the laundry room ignited the vapors from the gasoline causing the fire to quickly spread, Trahan said.

He said the occupant used a fire extinguisher and water hose to control the fire, but it eventually spread to the attic.

The fire was ruled an accident and no injuries were reported.

Trahan added that flammable liquids should not be stored near appliances with open flames or any electrical appliance.